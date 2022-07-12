Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pernille Harder earns Denmark win over Finland to keep Euro 2022 hopes alive

The Chelsea forward nodded home from close range in the second half.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 12 July 2022 19:40
Comments
Denmark celebrate Pernille Harder’s winner against Finland (Tim Goode/PA).
Denmark celebrate Pernille Harder’s winner against Finland (Tim Goode/PA).
(PA Wire)

Denmark beat Finland 1-0 in their Euro 2022 Group B match at Stadium MK to keep alive their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

Captain Pernille Harder, the Chelsea forward, nodded in from close range with 18 minutes left after the ball had bounced back down off the crossbar.

Both sides had lost their opening games, the Danes thrashed 4-0 by an impressive Germany, while Finland were well beaten by Spain, so the pressure was on for a positive result.

Denmark created an early chance when Nadia Nadim stabbed the ball goalwards, but Finland goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela scrambled across to save off the line.

As the half-hour mark passed, Harder got clear into the area, but a heavy touch from the Chelsea forward saw the ball run through to the keeper before Korpela pulled off another decent stop from Katrine Veje.

Recommended

Finland eventually threatened shortly before half-time when Liverpool midfielder Emma Koivisto tried her luck with a curling effort which fell just off target.

Denmark started the second half brightly, with Nadim shooting wide after being picked out by Harder following a run down the right flank.

At the other end, Danish keeper Lene Christensen was finally called into action when she stopped a long-range effort from Finland midfielder Ria Oling.

Denmark eventually made the breakthrough with 18 minutes left when Karen Holmgaard sent a header on to the crossbar and Harder was alert to nod home the rebound.

There was a brief stoppage during the closing stages when Harder needed some treatment following a clash of heads with Finland midfielder Koivisto, but both players were soon able to resume.

In stoppage time, Christensen produced an acrobatic one-handed save to push over a 20-yard strike from substitute Jenny Danielsson which looked set for the top corner.

Denmark meet Spain in their final group match at Brentford on Saturday looking to continue momentum into the last eight – and a possible showdown with hosts England.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in