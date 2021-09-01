Scotland resume their 2022 World Cup Qualification campaign as they visit Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark in a crucial Group F match.

The Danes are the highest scorers in European qualification so far, with 14 strikes in just three games.

While the Scots travel to Copenhagen unbeaten in their last four away internationals.

Steve Clarke’s squad has been decimated due to injury and coronavirus.

But Clarke will be determined to get a performance at least in Denmark, with a home game against Moldova and a trip to Austria to follow.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

Denmark host Scotland on Wednesday 1 September. The match kicks off at 7:45pm UK time at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

How can I watch it?

The World Cup Qualifier will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 7pm.

For non-Sky customers, the game can be viewed on the Now TV app, with Sport passes allowing you to stream the game live for £9.99. In addition, Sky subscribers can also stream the match on the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Notable absentees for Scotland include Greg Taylor and James Forrest, who are injured, while John McGinn and Nathan Patterson are in isolation. Midfielders Stuart Armstrong and Scott McTominay have also been ruled out of the clash in Copenhagen.

David Marshall, Jon McLaughlin, Kevin Nisbet and are also out. Stephen O’Donnell is a doubt after recently missing three Motherwell games due to illness, though he has returned to training and could feature.

Set-piece coach Austin MacPhee, a new member of Clarke’s backroom staff, will miss all three games with Covid-19.

Denmark, meanwhile, have a relatively clean bill of health, although Euro 2020 hero Martin Braithwaite is unlikely to feature, having picked up a knee injury during Barcelona’s last match against Getafe. AFC Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing will also miss the clash due to illness.

Latest Odds

Denmark 2/5

Draw 10/3

Scotland 13/2

Predicted Starting Line-ups

Denmark: Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Anderson; Stryger Larsen, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Damsgaard, Dolberg, Poulsen

Scotland: Gordon; McKenna, Hanley, Tierney; O’Donnell, McGregor, Gilmour, Turnbull, Robertson; Dykes, Adams

Prediction

We’ll go with the hosts here, who will make their extra quality count against an under-strength Scotland squad. Denmark 2-0 Scotland.