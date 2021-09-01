Scotland take on Denmark as Steve Clarke's side look to take a big step on the road to Qatar 2022 with a World Cup qualifier in Group F.

The Tartan Army have been hit by a number of injuries and Covid absentees - more of which below - making this a difficult match in Copenhagen.

Denmark were one of the highlights of Euro 2020 with their thrilling football taking them to the semi-finals, before defeat to England at Wembley Stadium.

Kasper Hjulmand's side have nine points from nine available so far, and hammered Moldova 8-0 alongside wins over Israel and Austria.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

Denmark host Scotland on Wednesday 1 September. The match kicks off at 7:45pm UK time at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

How can I watch it?

The World Cup Qualifier will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 7pm.

For non-Sky customers, the game can be viewed on the Now TV app, with Sport passes allowing you to stream the game live for £9.99. In addition, Sky subscribers can also stream the match on the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Notable absentees for Scotland include Greg Taylor and James Forrest, who are injured, while John McGinn and Nathan Patterson are in isolation. Midfielders Stuart Armstrong and Scott McTominay have also been ruled out of the clash in Copenhagen.

David Marshall, Jon McLaughlin, Kevin Nisbet and are also out. Stephen O’Donnell is a doubt after recently missing three Motherwell games due to illness, though he has returned to training and could feature.

Set-piece coach Austin MacPhee, a new member of Clarke’s backroom staff, will miss all three games with Covid-19.

Denmark, meanwhile, have a relatively clean bill of health, although Euro 2020 hero Martin Braithwaite is unlikely to feature, having picked up a knee injury during Barcelona’s last match against Getafe. AFC Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing will also miss the clash due to illness.

Latest Odds

Denmark 2/5

Draw 10/3

Scotland 13/2

Predicted Starting Line-ups

Denmark: Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Anderson; Stryger Larsen, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Damsgaard, Dolberg, Poulsen

Scotland: Gordon; McKenna, Hanley, Tierney; O’Donnell, McGregor, Gilmour, Turnbull, Robertson; Dykes, Adams

Prediction

We’ll go with the hosts here, who will make their extra quality count against an under-strength Scotland squad. Denmark 2-0 Scotland.