EFL demand ‘urgent update’ from Derby County administrators over funding for rest of season
A four-week extension to provide proof of funding was granted on 27 January
The English Football League has asked Derby County’s administrators for an “urgent update” on how the club will be funded for the rest of the season.
On January 27 the EFL and the Championship club’s administrators, Quantuma, agreed a four-week extension to the deadline to provide proof of funding.
The EFL has now stated that it has still not received this evidence, nor any information from the administrators concerning a preferred bidder.
“On January 27 the EFL and Derby County’s administrators, Quantuma, announced a four-week extension to the deadline for the provision of evidence of sufficient funding to complete the current season,” the league said in a statement.
“The administrators have not yet provided that evidence, and we await an urgent further update from them on both that and the announcement of a preferred bidder.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies