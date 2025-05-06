Maradona requested alcohol and ‘tore out IVS’ after surgery, court hears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Diego Maradona craved alcohol during his post-operative recovery just weeks before his untimely death, according to testimony given in the ongoing trial surrounding his demise.

The revelation, coupled with the football star's reportedly difficult behaviour, made his subsequent home care inadvisable, according to the director of the clinic where Maradona underwent surgery.

Pablo Dimitroff, medical director of the Olivos Clinic, testified that neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, one of the seven health professionals currently on trial, specifically requested "a place" for Maradona to undergo surgery in early November 2020.

The procedure addressed a subdural haematoma, a blood clot between the skull and brain. Maradona remained in intensive care at the Olivos Clinic from November 4th to 11th.

Despite concerns raised during his hospital stay, Maradona was discharged to a private residence to continue his recovery. Just two weeks later, on November 25th, 2020, the world mourned the loss of the football legend at the age of 60. The circumstances surrounding his death and the decisions made regarding his post-operative care are now the subject of intense scrutiny in the ongoing trial.

The deficiencies in Maradona's home care are one of the prosecution's key pieces of evidence against the defendants.

A cardiologist testified that he was against moving Maradona from the Olivos Clinic.

Mr Dimitroff said the surgery was not "an emergency", although there were indicators "that it was necessary at some point".

open image in gallery Fans of the late soccer star Diego Maradona hold a banner that reads in Spanish ‘Justice for God’ outside the court where members of the medical team that treated Maradona go on trial for alleged homicide by negligence in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The operation was performed by a neurosurgeon at that centre and it was routine, according to the medical director.

After the surgery, the former player displayed a "difficult" temperament during his stay in intensive care and "did not understand that he had to stay still", Mr Dimitroff said.

He added that on November 6, Maradona had "a complex psychomotor excitation episode" that resembled alcohol withdrawal, which was what he was demanding, the manager indicated.

"We were dealing with an aggressive patient who tore out his own IVs; he was a very difficult patient to take home," Mr Dimitroff stated.

Mr Dimitroff explained that he discussed the situation with Mr Luque and Agustina Cosachov - Maradona's psychiatrist, who is also on trial - and with the former player's family.

According to Mr Dimitroff, both Mr Luque and Ms Cosachov requested sedation for Maradona which was carried out at the clinic for approximately 24 hours.