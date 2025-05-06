Maradona requested alcohol and ‘tore out IVS’ after surgery, court hears
After the surgery, Maradona displayed a ‘difficult’ temperament during his stay in intensive care
Diego Maradona craved alcohol during his post-operative recovery just weeks before his untimely death, according to testimony given in the ongoing trial surrounding his demise.
The revelation, coupled with the football star's reportedly difficult behaviour, made his subsequent home care inadvisable, according to the director of the clinic where Maradona underwent surgery.
Pablo Dimitroff, medical director of the Olivos Clinic, testified that neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, one of the seven health professionals currently on trial, specifically requested "a place" for Maradona to undergo surgery in early November 2020.
The procedure addressed a subdural haematoma, a blood clot between the skull and brain. Maradona remained in intensive care at the Olivos Clinic from November 4th to 11th.
Despite concerns raised during his hospital stay, Maradona was discharged to a private residence to continue his recovery. Just two weeks later, on November 25th, 2020, the world mourned the loss of the football legend at the age of 60. The circumstances surrounding his death and the decisions made regarding his post-operative care are now the subject of intense scrutiny in the ongoing trial.
The deficiencies in Maradona's home care are one of the prosecution's key pieces of evidence against the defendants.
A cardiologist testified that he was against moving Maradona from the Olivos Clinic.
Mr Dimitroff said the surgery was not "an emergency", although there were indicators "that it was necessary at some point".
The operation was performed by a neurosurgeon at that centre and it was routine, according to the medical director.
After the surgery, the former player displayed a "difficult" temperament during his stay in intensive care and "did not understand that he had to stay still", Mr Dimitroff said.
He added that on November 6, Maradona had "a complex psychomotor excitation episode" that resembled alcohol withdrawal, which was what he was demanding, the manager indicated.
"We were dealing with an aggressive patient who tore out his own IVs; he was a very difficult patient to take home," Mr Dimitroff stated.
Mr Dimitroff explained that he discussed the situation with Mr Luque and Agustina Cosachov - Maradona's psychiatrist, who is also on trial - and with the former player's family.
According to Mr Dimitroff, both Mr Luque and Ms Cosachov requested sedation for Maradona which was carried out at the clinic for approximately 24 hours.
