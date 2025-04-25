Manchester United suffer injury blow with key defender set to miss rest of season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim has revealed Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has suffered a potentially-season ending calf injury.

The 26-year-old has made 51 appearances for the Red Devils this season in all competitions, missing just one match through suspension.

Dalot came off the bench in Sunday’s 1-0 loss against Wolves as Amorim looked to manage his minutes with the crucial Europa League semi-final against Athletic Bilbao looming large.

However, the versatile full-back has picked up a muscle injury that threatens to bring his campaign to a premature end.

“Diogo Dalot is out,” boss Amorim said ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to Bournemouth.

“We don’t know how long he’s going to be out, but he’s out for these games, next games. We’ll see until the end.”

Asked if Dalot could miss the rest of the season, he said: “There is that possibility, but I don’t know.

“We’ll check week by week because he works really hard, he can recover quite well. We will see.

“He has something in his muscle, in his calf. He had a sequence of games that he played all the time.

“We tried to manage but some of the players have to play a lot of minutes, and we have to protect the ones that we think that they are not so ready to cope with that but Dalot felt something.”

PA