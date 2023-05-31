Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Diogo Dalot has signed a new five-year contract with Manchester United as the right-back has been rewarded for his fine form this season.

The Portugal international has made 42 appearances as he has become as Erik ten Hag’s first-choice right-back.

United have tied the 24-year-old down until 2028, with the option of extending his deal for a further season.

Dalot said: “Playing for Manchester United is one of the highest honours you can have in football. We have shared some fantastic moments over the past five years and my passion for this incredible club has only increased.

“As a group of players, we all feel we are at the start of a special journey right now.”

United director of football John Murtough added: “Diogo’s work ethic and professionalism is superb. He has a strong mentality, high standards and a great personality and we are delighted he will remain an important member of the squad for the coming years.”

Dalot joined United from Porto for £19 million in 2018 and spent the 2020-21 season on loan at AC Milan, when former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferred his signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

United do not intend to buy a new right-back in the summer, with both Dalot and Wan-Bissaka improving under Ten Hag.