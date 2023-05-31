Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man Utd announce new long-term contract deal for Diogo Dalot

The Portuguese full-back has become a regular starter under Erik ten Hag

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Wednesday 31 May 2023 15:40
Comments
'There's still room for improvement' - Ten Hag on next season hopes

Diogo Dalot has signed a new five-year contract with Manchester United as the right-back has been rewarded for his fine form this season.

The Portugal international has made 42 appearances as he has become as Erik ten Hag’s first-choice right-back.

United have tied the 24-year-old down until 2028, with the option of extending his deal for a further season.

Dalot said: “Playing for Manchester United is one of the highest honours you can have in football. We have shared some fantastic moments over the past five years and my passion for this incredible club has only increased.

“As a group of players, we all feel we are at the start of a special journey right now.”

Recommended

United director of football John Murtough added: “Diogo’s work ethic and professionalism is superb. He has a strong mentality, high standards and a great personality and we are delighted he will remain an important member of the squad for the coming years.”

Dalot joined United from Porto for £19 million in 2018 and spent the 2020-21 season on loan at AC Milan, when former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferred his signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

United do not intend to buy a new right-back in the summer, with both Dalot and Wan-Bissaka improving under Ten Hag.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in