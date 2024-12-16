Diogo Dalot says Manchester United need ‘to work hard and suffer’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Diogo Dalot says there is “no space” at Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United for those unwilling to dig deep and “suffer” in the team’s pursuit of progress.

A poor start to Erik ten Hag’s third season in charge led to a change in the Old Trafford dugout, with the highly-rated 39-year-old coach coaxed from Sporting Lisbon last month.

There has been promise along with some all too familiar frustrations during Amorim’s start to life in a role that reached its greatest peak yet as his first Manchester derby ended unforgettably.

Bruno Fernandes cancelled out Josko Gvardiol’s header in the 88th minute from a penalty won by Amad Diallo, who struck two minutes later to seal a stunning 2-1 win at City.

Dalot says “fighting until the end is the DNA of this club” and feels Amorim has harnessed that while instilling resilience during his short time in charge.

“I think it’s clear it’s coming from him,” the full-back said after United followed up Thursday’s 2-1 Europa League comeback win with another victory in that manner at the Etihad Stadium.

“The message was clear from the beginning: if you want to succeed and if you want to thrive, you have to suffer. That’s not just in football but in life.

“If you want to have success, you have to work hard and suffer. I think the message is really clear.

“If you want to succeed at this club, you have to suffer and if you’re ready to do that with us, we’re going to be a good team. If you’re not, there’s no space for you.”

Dalot was the longest serving player in the United starting line-up at the Etihad Stadium, where he felt a conviction and confidence in the team’s play.

“For me, it’s really special,” he said. “I’ve played here a couple of times since I arrived.

“It was probably the first time that emotionally we were in control. Even the game, we felt we could win the game at any moment.

“It was the first time, for me personally, that I felt capable of doing that, so that shows some progress.

“I don’t want to give the cliche conversation all the time that ‘we need time’. Believe me, I’m here for almost seven years, I’m with the fans on that. We need to win tomorrow and yesterday.

The message was clear from the beginning: if you want to succeed and if you want to thrive, you have to suffer. That’s not just in football but in life Diogo Dalot

“But the reality is this is step by step. With the new manager, we are doing progress and if you want to analyse like you should analyse, we are taking very good steps toward where we want to go, but it will take time.”

Matchwinner Diallo again epitomised the work rate and selflessness required on top of the skill level needed to flourish at United.

“It’s what we want from him,” Dalot said. “When you’re in such good form, that’s the most important thing – you keep performing.

“It’s the hardest thing at a club like this being consistent in your performances, so we’re going to help him and we want him to stay at this level.

“We know he can be a really good player for us but it’s up to him to be in the right place, keep really humble and I think he has that ability.”