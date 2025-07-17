Diogo Jota inducted into Wolves’ hall of fame following death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Wolves forward Diogo Jota has been inducted into the club’s hall of fame following his recent death.

Jota died in a car crash along with his brother Andre Silva in Spain on July 3, aged 28.

The Portugal international, who had just won the Premier League with Liverpool, began his career in English football at Molineux, scoring 44 goals in 131 appearances between 2017 and 2020.

Wolves have remembered Jota’s contribution to the club with his induction into the hall of fame, which is run independently by a committee.

“There is such a feeling of sadness and disbelief around this awful tragedy that we wanted to make this tribute of our own as soon as we could,” said Wolves hall of fame chairman and club vice president John Richards on the club website.

“Like everyone else, we’ve been stunned by events, and we remember what a wonderful player Diogo was for Wolves during that unforgettable promotion season under Nuno and our early years back in the Premier League.

“His record of 44 goals at Wolves, and then 65 at Liverpool as a Premier League title winner, speaks volumes. So many fans across the game – especially in Portugal after he helped them win the Nations League this summer – are feeling his loss deeply. We saw no reason to delay this decision.

“We hope it will bring a little comfort to those who were close to Diogo and Andre, and we trust Wolves supporters will understand that this gesture is made with real love and admiration, and also fully justified.”

Wolves are planning to remember their former player further, firstly in the home friendly against Celta Vigo and then against Manchester City on the opening day of the season.