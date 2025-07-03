Lucy Bronze: England will give full support to Portugal after Diogo Jota’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England defender Lucy Bronze said the Lionesses would lend their full support to the Portuguese team at the Women’s European Championship after they were “shocked” by the death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.

Portugal play World Cup champions Spain in their tournament opener on Thursday night in Bern, where a minute’s silence will be observed in honour of the Portugal international and 28-year-old father of three, who was killed in a car crash alongside his brother in Spain.

Bronze, who was born in Berwick-Upon-Tweed to a Portuguese father and an English mother, said the Lionesses were stunned when word travelled through the camp in Zurich, where they are preparing to open their title defence against France on Saturday.

“Yeah it definitely shocked all the squad when we woke up this morning and the news started to spread,” said Bronze, who will be competing in her fourth consecutive Euros and seventh major tournament.

“Obviously we have a lot of Liverpool fans in our team and football fans, but for people in general, everyone is just thinking of them – him and his brother. They were so young as well. We have seen all the messages on social media and stuff so you can tell what a great guy he has been. It’s just really sad and we were shocked by the news, really.”

A moment of silence will be observed at all of Thursday and Friday’s matches in memory of Jota and his brother Andre Silva.

Bronze added: “We’ll be watching the games tonight and Portugal play their first game against Spain and I know there will be a minute’s silence held before that game.

“I think everyone in an England shirt and everyone in the tournament will be supporting the Portuguese team because they will be a lot closer to this than we are.

“It is just a really sad moment for everyone involved in football, knowing what a great guy he is and what an amazing year he’s had – not just in football, but he got married a few weeks ago and he’s got some little kids. It’s just so sad.”

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

A Lionesses statement read: “We are devastated at the tragic loss of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva. It is truly difficult to comprehend.

“The Lionesses send our heartfelt condolences to Diogo’s family and friends, and all the players, staff and fans connected to Liverpool FC, his former clubs and the Portugal national teams.

“We stand beside the Portuguese team here in Switzerland and the whole football family in honouring Diogo and Andre’s memory.”