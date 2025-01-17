Arne Slot issues Diogo Jota update as Liverpool forward suffers new injury blow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Diogo Jota has emerged as an injury doubt for Liverpool’s trip to Brentford with the Portuguese forward suffering a new fitness blow.

Jota salvaged a point for Arne Slot’s side against Nottingham Forest, striking off the bench in the second half at the City Ground to ensure that the Premier League leaders did not give up significant ground in the title race.

But the sometime injury prone forward could now miss out on their next league fixture after sustaining an issue in training.

Liverpool travel to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon and Slot admitted that he was unsure if Jota would be able to feature.

"There is no doubt about the fact Jota is an important player for us, but he wasn't on the training ground yesterday so that means we have to see today where he is,” Slot revealed.

"So, it is not sure he will be available for tomorrow. We have to wait and see today.

"He felt a little bit when he came in [at Forest], a little niggle during the half-hour he came in. He could finish the game, but afterwards he complained a bit about it and that's why he didn't train yesterday.

"We have to wait and see if he is available today and then, of course, tomorrow."

The 28-year-old missed 12 matches and nearly two months with a muscular problem before returning in December, having also been absent for chunks of last season.

open image in gallery Diogo Jota has struggled with injury over the last two seasons ( Getty Images )

Slot explained that, like every Liverpool player, Jota was working hard on an “individual programme” in a bid to avoid injury set-backs.

"Not because it's Jota, but I think every player has an individual programme,” the Liverpool manager said.

"I said this last week as well, 80 or 90 per cent of [the time] they do the same [things], but of course every individual has things he wants to improve or to prevent him from getting certain injuries that he maybe had in the past.

"Of course, there is an eye on him doing some individual work to prevent him from getting injuries, but that is not only with him, it's for all the others the same.

"There is a special programme for him, as there is for every single player - there is a special programme for every single player - but 80 or 90 per cent is the same for every player."

Liverpool have a four point advantage over Arsenal at the top of the table, and still have a game in hand on their title rivals.