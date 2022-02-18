Diogo Jota injury update: Liverpool forward ruled out of Norwich match with ankle injury
Jota picked up the knock against Inter Milan in the Champions League
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will miss Saturday’s visit of Norwich but the extent of his ankle injury is not yet known.
The Portugal international was taken off at half-time of the Champions League win against Inter Milan and was pictured wearing a protective boot afterwards.
“He will not be available (for Norwich) but the extent is still not clear,” said manager Jurgen Klopp. “We need further assessment. It’s something with some ligaments in and around the ankle, but not the ligament, some others.
“So, pretty much everything is possible in the moment; that it will go really quick and the other way around unfortunately as well. So we have to wait.
“Everybody saw the picture with him in the boot. It’s a normal procedure, even when you just feel something, they put you in that boot. For the weekend, for sure not.”
