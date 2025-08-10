Minute’s silence for Diogo Jota cut short at Wembley ahead of Community Shield

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes were paid to former Liverpool forward Diogo Jota ahead of the Community Shield but the minute’s silence at Wembley had to be cut short due to some shouting from a small number of Crystal Palace fans.

Reds forward Jota died in a car crash along with his brother Andre Silva in Spain on July 3 and were honoured with wreaths laid on the pitch and a period of silence before kick-off.

The moment was interrupted by a minority of fans from the Palace end, eliciting a strong response at the other end of the pitch, as well as from other Eagles supporters, who tried to silence those not respecting the tribute.

Liverpool fans earlier paid respects with a rousing rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ as the wreaths were brought out, raising a white banner reading ‘Diogo J’ and featuring the forward’s image and number 20.

Liverpool great Ian Rush, Palace chairman Steve Parish and Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt laid the wreaths in the Liverpool end, as fans from both clubs expressed their respect with a standing ovation as the late siblings’ images were displayed on the big screens inside the stadium.

Reds boss Arne Slot on Thursday told the FA website he was immensely proud of how his Premier League champions had dealt with the tragedy.

He said: “This summer has been a difficult for everybody connected with the club. The passing of Diogo Jota had a big impact on all of us and is something that we are still coming to terms with.

“We cannot imagine the pain that Diogo’s family, his wife, children and friends are going through, and the club will continue to give them all the support they can going forward.

“Diogo’s passing has had a big impact on us all, but what has been so important has been the love and care shown from the football world, and in particular of course the Liverpool FC community.

“I also want to mention the strength and the courage of my players here. They have found themselves in one of the toughest positions imaginable, but the way they have come together and the way they have conducted themselves, on and off the pitch, is a credit to them and to this football club. We really couldn’t have asked more of the boys, and I am extremely proud of them all.

“We will always carry Diogo with us in our hearts, in our thoughts, wherever we go.”