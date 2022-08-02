Diogo Jota signs new five-year Liverpool contract

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Diogo Jota has signed a new five-year contract with Liverpool as the FA and Carabao Cup winners have moved to give him a pay rise and extend his stay at Anfield.

The forward had three years remaining on the deal he agreed when he joined from Wolves in 2020 but Liverpool nevertheless wanted to ensure he remains on Merseyside until 2027.

Jota scored 21 goals last season and has 34 in 85 games for Liverpool. Manager Jurgen Klopp has said that the Portugal international has proved still better than he expected when he brought him in.

Liverpool have a policy of rewarding players who have impressed extended and improved deals long before the end of their previous contracts and Jota’s has been negotiated by new sporting director Julian Ward, who has already brought in striker Darwin Nunez this summer, and his agent Jorge Mendes. Liverpool, who have also signed Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay, tied defender Joe Gomez down on a five-year deal last month.

Klopp appreciates the versatility of Jota, who broke up the established forward trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota and has showed an ability to score against elite opponents, with goals against Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid to his name in his first two seasons at Anfield.

Jota is set to miss the start of the Premier League season with a hamstring injury but joins a group of Liverpool players contracted to the club for another five years, including Alisson Becker, Luis Diaz, Carvalho, Ramsay and Gomez, while Nunez has a deal until 2028.