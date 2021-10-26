Diogo Jota explains how Liverpool thrashed Man United following ‘perfect’ start

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota identified his side’s “perfect start” as a key factor in their huge win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side went two goals up inside 13 minutes, with Jota turning home a superb low cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The visitors would then go on to net twice more before half-time before eventually running out 5-0 winners in one of the most remarkable results in Premier League history.

And Jota believes it was that fast start that proved decisive in Liverpool setting them on their way to an inspired win.

Speaking to the club website, he said: “It’s hard to dream (about such a win), which is a good thing, to be honest. We always expect a tight game, at least in terms of the result, but I think we were outstanding today (Sunday), especially until the 2-0.

“In the first 15 minutes we were almost perfect. After that, we conceded a little bit counter-attacks and started losing the ball, but in the end it’s a historical result and one for the fans to remember for a while.

“Sometimes things just happen naturally. I think we were of course on our toes, everyone was searching for the space and I think in the end with the two goals coming soon, that helps as well. We were very dangerous and we did a fantastic game.”

Liverpool remain the only unbeaten side left in the Premier League so far this season, with Klopp’s men currently just one point off table toppers Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Man Utd’s players and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have come in for a great deal of criticism for their recent performances.

The Norwegian coach has not led his team to a Premier League victory for more than a month, a poor run which has seen them slip down to seventh place.