Liverpool hammer West Ham to sit pretty at top of Premier League

Liverpool moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League by thrashing West Ham 5-0.

First-half goals from Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah put Arne Slot’s Reds in complete control at the London Stadium.

Trent Alexander-Arnold fired home a deflected fourth before Diogo Jota completed a comfortable victory which extended the club’s unbeaten run to 14 top-flight games.

Liverpool, who have dropped only nine points from 18 games this term, begin the new year by hosting rivals Manchester United next Sunday.

Pep Guardiola celebrated victory in his 500th game in charge of Manchester City as his side secured only a second win in 10 league matches by beating lowly Leicester 2-0.

Savinho’s maiden goal in English football set the reigning champions on course for a much-needed success at the King Power Stadium.

The Brazil winger provided the assist for his side’s second, delivering an inviting cross for Erling Haaland to head home and partially atone for his penalty miss during the 1-1 draw with Everton on Boxing Day.

Guardiola’s men stayed fifth in the table after ending a five-game winless run with a first top-flight away victory since October 20, while Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Foxes remained in the relegation zone.

Nottingham Forest soared to second thanks to a 2-0 success against Everton.

Forest top scorer Chris Wood lobbed Jordan Pickford in the 15th minute at Goodison Park to claim his 11th goal of the season.

Morgan Gibbs-White sealed a fifth consecutive win for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side by finishing a pass from Wood just after the hour mark.

Tottenham failed to ease pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou after Jorgen Strand Larsen struck in the 87th minute to earn Wolves a 2-2 draw in north London.

Spurs were on course for only a second win in seven league outings after goals from Rodrigo Bentancur and Brennan Johnson, either side of Son Heung-min’s penalty miss, overturned Hwang Hee-Chan’s seventh-minute opener.

But Larsen pounced late on to maintain Vitor Pereira’s unbeaten start as Wolves boss following wins over Leicester and Manchester United.

Bottom club Southampton were denied a maiden victory under new manager Ivan Juric after Crystal Palace battled back to win 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

Goals either side of half-time from Trevoh Chalobah and Eberechi Eze turned the contest in Palace’s favour following Tyler Dibling’s 14th-minute opener.

While the comeback eased the Eagles’ relegation fears, Saints slipped 10 points from safety and remained with just one league win all season.

Bournemouth snatched a 2-2 draw at Fulham thanks to Dango Ouattara’s 89th-minute equaliser.

Marco Silva’s hosts led twice at Craven Cottage, with Raul Jimenez and former Cherries loanee Harry Wilson on target, either side of the visitors’ first leveller, scored by Evanilson.