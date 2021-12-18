Diogo Jota has developed a ‘killer instinct’ this season – Jurgen Klopp

Only team-mate Mohamed Salah has scored more Premier League goals in 17 matches than the Portugal international.

Carl Markham
Saturday 18 December 2021 09:00
Comments
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Diogo Jota (pictured) has developed a ‘killer instinct’ this season (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Diogo Jota (pictured) has developed a ‘killer instinct’ this season (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has developed a “killer instinct” this season, according to manager Jurgen Klopp

Only team-mate Mohamed Salah has scored more Premier League goals in 17 matches than the Portugal international, who has five in his last six after seamlessly filling the gap left by Roberto Firmino’s month-long absence with a hamstring injury.

Jota’s nine in total equals his previous best in the top flight, which he achieved last season and also for Wolves in 2018-19.

On the 11 occasions he has scored in all competitions, he has scored the first goal six times and only once have they not won when he has found the net.

Recommended

However, with Salah breaking a new record almost every match, Jota’s achievements have been somewhat overshadowed.

“Diogo is an incredible player. Players underrated or under the radar, I don’t know why you always ask me that because they are not under my radar,” said Klopp.

Diogo has developed in the last few months a proper killer instinct

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

“If people do that, how can I change that? Diogo is an exceptional player, Mo is an exceptional player, by the way Sadio Mane plays really good in the moment – he is just unlucky in the last moments.

“All of these boys have incredible quality and that’s why they come into these positions and they come in these situations.

“Diogo has developed in the last few months a proper killer instinct, that’s true.

“He is there in the moments, he is in the right spaces, he brings himself into good positions.

“I think his link-up play, especially on this half-left with Sadio, is exceptional and I really like watching it.

“He is still young and there is still really a lot to come from him but it’s already good, so good for us.”

Another player who has risen to the occasion in recent weeks is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Asked to play as the central forward when Jota and Divock Origi were missing with injuries last weekend, he returned to his more familiar midfield position for Thursday’s home win over Newcastle.

He has already made more appearances this season than last and Klopp believes he is approaching his peak.

Klopp said he is seeing the best version of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain since he arrived at the club (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

“It’s pretty much the best Oxlade since I was here,” said the manager ahead of the trip to Tottenham.

“I know he was more spectacular in moments, scoring against City and some really good goals, but it is a completely new quality.

Recommended

“Calming the game down, knowing when to sprint with the ball, when to shoot.

“Being involved in all the different things on the pitch is a massive step and I’m really happy with Ox in the moment and hopefully it is like this.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in