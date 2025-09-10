Djed Spence makes history as England’s first capped Muslim player: ‘It’s a blessing’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham defender Djed Spence has said it was a “blessing” to make history as the first ever Muslim to earn a senior cap for England.

Spence, 25, replaced Chelsea's Reece James in the 69th minute of England's 5-0 World Cup qualifying victory in Serbia on Tuesday night.

It acted as the culmination of a career come-up for Spence that has seen him go from the Spurs fringes to a serious contender for Thomas Tuchel’s 2026 World Cup squad.

"I was surprised because I didn't know I was the first, so it's a blessing," Spence reacted.

"It's good to make history and hopefully inspire young kids around the world that they can make it as well. They can do what I am doing."

Spence's first England appearance is a landmark moment for British Muslims who are under-represented in professional football in the country, despite making up 6 per cent of the population.

"It's a moment of celebration for British Muslims," Ebadur Rahman, founder of Nujum Sports, an organisation which supports more than 400 Muslim athletes through faith advice and professional counselling, said ahead of the game.

Djed Spence with his legacy cap ( The FA via Getty Images )

"Djed has big responsibility on his shoulders - not only is he playing for England, he is playing for Muslims around the world because he is now a role model breaking a barrier."

Spence began his professional career with Middlesbrough before joining Tottenham in 2022.

After a tough start with the London club and being loaned out three times, he has become an important part of the squad and played in their Europa League final victory last season.

His elevation to senior England international is being seen as a breakthrough moment for British Muslims.

"We just haven't had the Muslim players coming through," Yunus Lunat, a grassroots coach and former chair of the Football Association's race equality advisory board, told the BBC.

"Muslims haven't had enough opportunities or enough role models for young, aspiring players to follow.

"It's not particularly good that it's taken until 2025 for a Muslim to play for England."

Spence said earning his first England cap had been an emotional moment.

"Whatever religion you believe in, just believe in God," Spence said.

"Days like today are special because of God, for me.

"I was a little bit emotional because the journey hasn't been easy. But I am officially an England player now and I am over the moon."

Reuters