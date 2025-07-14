Djordje Petrovic putting finishing touches on Bournemouth move
The 25-year-old will join on a five-year deal after the clubs agreed a £25m fee
Djordje Petrovic is on the brink of becoming a Bournemouth player and will undergo a medical later today after the club finalised terms of a deal with Chelsea.
The two clubs agreed a £25m transfer fee for the goalkeeper and Petrovic is set to sign a five-year deal with the Cherries having also negotiated and agreed personal terms.
Bournemouth has booked him in for a medical on Monday 14 July with an announcement of his signing expected sometime on Tuesday 15.
The Serbian wanted to secure a move away from Stamford Bridge and become a regular first team starter going to the lengths of refusing to be a part of Chelsea’s Club World Cup winning squad.
He will become Bournemouth's second signing of the summer following the £14m transfer of French left-back Adrien Truffert from Rennes.
Petrovic spent the 2024/25 season on a successful loan at Strasbourg where he made 31 appearances and won their player of the season award.
He joined Chelsea in August 2023 for an initial fee believed to be £12.5m but only made 23 appearances for the club as the No.2 goalkeeper behind Robert Sanchez.
