I’ll relish this’ says Dominic Calvert-Lewin after Everton break their duck

Dominic Calvert-Lewin took a swipe at the Everton boo boys after marking his return from injury with a goal in the 3-1 win at Brentford.

The England striker was jeered by some fans after he went off with a fractured cheekbone during the 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa at the start of the season.

But he showed the Toffees what they have been missing by climbing off the bench to wrap up their first win of the season.

“Football is a funny old game,” Calvert-Lewin told Sky Sports.

“When I came off against Aston Villa my own fans booed me off. Today they cheered me. I’ll relish this and take the rest with a pinch of salt.”

James Tarkowski had headed the Toffees back into the lead against his old club after Mathias Jensen cancelled out Abdoulaye Doucoure’s opener before half-time.

Then Calvert-Lewin grabbed only his second goal since last October when he collected James Garner’s through-ball and slotted home.

.Boss Sean Dyche insisted a vastly improved display had been on the cards for a while despite picking up just one point from their first five matches.

He said: “I don’t think it came from anywhere. The signs have been there but you have to change the storyline, you have to take your chances.

“To come in at 1-1 was a bit of a head-scratcher, so to come out in the second half and be so calm again was very pleasing.

“I’m very pleased with the whole performance. My job is to look at the performances, win or lose. We’ve deserved more but you’ve got to force it and today we did.

“We had a good chat in the week with the players and said it’s us who have to change the story.

“It’s tough playing well and not getting results. That’s where you should grow and have on-pitch maturity and play under pressure and that’s what we did today.”

The Bees, by contrast, were distinctly off-colour and are still without a win at home this season.

Boss Thomas Frank said: “It was a very bad day. Everton deserved to win, we performed badly.

“We performed very well in our first first five games, but today was a bad one.

“It was very unlike this group of fantastic players, but we are good at bouncing back from a bad performance and I expect us to bounce back.”