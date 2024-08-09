Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Tottenham Hotspur have stepped up their pursuit of Dominic Solanke and entered advanced talks with AFC Bournemouth over signing the forward, it is understood.

Spurs have been on the hunt all summer for attacking reinforcements, with head coach Ange Postecoglou recently acknowledging on the club’s pre-season tour that the striker department was the “thinnest” area of his squad.

Solanke has emerged as Tottenham’s preferred candidate and discussions with Bournemouth have now entered an advanced stage, with personal terms not expected to be an issue.

One-cap England forward Solanke missed Bournemouth’s friendly win over Rayo Vallecano last Sunday with a minor foot injury, which only served to heighten scrutiny over his future.

Bournemouth owner Bill Foley had confirmed earlier this summer that Solanke’s current deal until 2027 included a release clause in the region of £65m and his anticipated exit would be a club-record sale for the Cherries.

Nathan Ake’s £40m transfer to Manchester City in 2020 was Bournemouth’s previous biggest departure and while talks continue with Tottenham over the final fee, it will be in excess of Ake’s move.

Postecoglou gave the green light for Spurs to pursue Solanke after the best season of the 26-year-old’s career.

Solanke scored 21 goals in all competitions for Bournemouth across the 2023-24 campaign – including 19 in the Premier League – but also caught the eye with his impressing pressing statistics and link-up play for Andoni Iraola’s side.

This expected transfer to Tottenham will give Solanke another opportunity at a top-six club, after he progressed through Chelsea’s academy as a teenager before he departed for Liverpool in 2017.

While chances were limited for Solanke at Anfield, he has been a key figure in keeping Bournemouth in the Premier League during the past two seasons, but is now eager to grasp what he views as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.