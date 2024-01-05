Liverpool give update on Dominik Szoboszlai injury

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dominik Szoboszlai will miss Liverpool’s FA Cup tie at Arsenal and the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Fulham.

But Liverpool are waiting to discover the extent of the Hungary captain’s hamstring injury as they hope he will not be sidelined for longer.

Szoboszlai was hurt in the New Year’s Day win over Newcastle and is out at a time when Liverpool are already without the injured Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajectic, while Wataru Endo has gone to the Asian Cup.

“I can confirm it is an injury. It’s his muscle, hamstring. How long? We have to see,” said manager Jurgen Klopp. “Dom is very positive. He doesn’t have a lot of pain but we have to wait a little bit. [He has] no chance for Sunday or Wednesday and then we will see after that. Hopefully he might be back but we don’t know.”

The 21-year-old left-back Owen Beck could make his first appearance for Liverpool since 2021 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Liverpool recalled him from a successful loan spell at Dundee and, with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas injured, the Wales Under-21 international could provide cover for Joe Gomez.

Owen Beck has been recalled from his loan spell at Dundee (Getty Images)

“At Dundee everything was fine and he made big steps,” Klopp added. “Now the situation here is clear – we lost two of our left-backs so it makes a sense to bring back a boy we like who is available to us.”

Klopp joked that he hoped Egypt and Japan are knocked out early in the African Cup of Nations and the Asian Cup, meaning Mohamed Salah and Endo are back at Anfield soon, but insisted Liverpool will cope without both.

“I said if I wish you good luck it would be a lie,” he smiled. “From a personal point of view, I would be happy if they go out in the group stage but that’s probably not possible. They can go on and win it. So it was ‘good luck and come back healthy’. We have to deal with it and we will deal with it. I am pretty positive that we will find a way.”