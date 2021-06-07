Ben Close makes Doncaster move

Doncaster have signed Portsmouth midfielder Ben Close on a three-year deal.

Close turned down Pompey’s offer of a new two-year contract on reduced terms after the club chose not to exercise a one-year option.

Doncaster confirmed the deal on their official website, and added: “The 24-year-old arrives from fellow Sky Bet League One side Portsmouth and becomes Richie Wellens’ first signing as Rovers boss.

“A creative midfielder with an eye for goal, Close has earned something of a reputation for himself after several long-range strikes in recent seasons.”

Close progressed through hometown club Portsmouth’s academy and made 190 appearances in all competitions after making his first-team debut in 2014.

Former Swindon and Salford boss Wellens was appointed by Doncaster last month, replacing Darren Moore, who left the Keepmoat Stadium in March to become Sheffield Wednesday manager.