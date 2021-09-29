Paris Saint-Germain keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has poured cold water on rumours he is unhappy at the club he moved to this summer.

The Italy international transferred to PSG from AC Milan following his stunning performance at Euro 2020 which earned him the Player of the Tournament award. However, since arriving he hasn’t been the first choice keeper, losing out to Keylor Navas.

Despite the competition for his shirt, he made his first Champions League start on Tuesday in PSG’s 2-0 win over Manchester City.

“The criticism of my choice to come to Paris? I just want to laugh,” Donnarumma told Sky Sport Italia post-match. “I’m happy at PSG, and I laugh when I read all this nonsense about me. It’s incredible to play with all these champions.

“There is no problem, there is no type of problem, I’m happy to be here, I have the [club] that always supports me.”

The 22-year-old was never played in the Champions League by former club Milan and so was delighted to be a part of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad who took apart City.

He added: “This is how I dreamed of my debut in the Champions League, and the dream came true. It was a great match, an immense joy. I thank all those who have been close to me, from my father to my mother, to my girlfriend.”

Donnarumma made seven saves against Pep Guardiola’s team and kept a clean sheet with Idrissa Gueye and Lionel Messi adding the goals to secure victory.

While the keeper played well, it is thought he will continue to be second best to Navas, who is in good form, throughout this season.