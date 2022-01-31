Donny van de Beek to Everton: Manchester United attacking midfielder completes loan move
Van de Beek eager to earn regular playing time away from Old Trafford
Donny van de Beek has joined Everton on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season.
The 24-year-old's wages will be covered by Everton for the duration of his stay at Goodison Park, though the deal does not include an option to buy.
Van de Beek had also attracted interest from Crystal Palace but has chosen to effectively become the first signing of incoming Everton manager Frank Lampard.
The Netherlands international has been eager to secure a move away from United having struggled to establish himself following his £39m move from Ajax in September 2020.
Van de Beek is yet to start a Premier League game this season, with all of his eight appearances coming as a substitute.
Ralf Rangnick, United's interim manager, granted Van de Beek permission to seek first team football elsewhere in an effort to trim down United's bloated squad.
Van de Beek's departure follows Anthony Martial's exit on loan to Sevilla and teenage winger Amad joining Rangers on a temporary basis.
Jesse Lingard had also hoped to leave United this month in search of regular minutes but is now expected to stay put for the final six months of his Old Trafford contract.
