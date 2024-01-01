Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donny van de Beek has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Manchester United for the rest of the season.

The Bundesliga club, who will pay United a loan fee and the majority of the midfielder’s wages, have an option to buy him in the summer for €11m plus a further €3m in add-ons.

Van de Beek, a £40m signing from Ajax in 2020, has entered into the last 18 months of his contract at Old Trafford and his departure increases the chance he has played his last game for United.

The 26-year-old has played 62 times for United but has only started six Premier League games for them and has only appeared for 21 minutes this season, in two substitute appearances against Crystal Palace.

Even with United’s injury problems, he has not been used since September and the appointment of Erik ten Hag, his Ajax manager when the Dutch club reached the 2019 Champions League semi-finals, has not revived his career at Old Trafford.

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently sixth in the Bundesliga and still in the Europa Conference League, giving Van de Beek the chance of more first-team football, but have lost six of their last eight matches in all competitions.