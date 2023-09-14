Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is likely to stay at the club until the next transfer window in January despite interest from clubs in Turkey and Qatar, the Mirror reports. The 26-year-old only played seven games last season and is yet to feature for the club so far in 2023-24.

The Mirror also says Turkish club Besiktas are hoping to land 20-year-old Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri on loan before the Turkish transfer window closes.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is close to joining Turkish club Rizespor before the deadline on Friday, according to the Telegraph.

Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter turned down possible chances to manage Lyon in France and Rangers in Scotland, says one national outlet.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Thomas Partey: Juventus have identified the Arsenal midfielder as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, who could be forced out of the club if he is found to have breached anti-doping laws, Italian outlet La Repubblica reports.

Eden Hazard: The former Chelsea man is reportedly considering retirement after his release from Real Madrid, according to CaughtOffside.