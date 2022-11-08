Jump to content

Serious Alex Fletcher injury prompts abandonment of Bath’s match against Dulwich Hamlet

The Bath striker collided with an advertising hoarding in the fifth minute

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 08 November 2022 21:57
Comments
The match at Twerton Park was abandoned after an injury to Alex Fletcher (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Archive)

Bath’s National League South match against Dulwich Hamlet was abandoned on Tuesday night after Romans striker Alex Fletcher suffered a serious injury.

Fletcher, 23, collided with an advertising hoarding in the fifth minute of the match at Twerton Park, where an ambulance was called.

Bath posted on Twitter: “Everyone at the club is deeply saddened by tonight’s events and it has been agreed that the game will not resume.”

The club added that an update on Fletcher’s condition would be provided “at the earliest opportunity”.

A post from Dulwich Hamlet read: “Due to the serious injury sustained by Alex Fletcher, both teams have agreed to abandon the game.

“For now the most important thing is the safety and recovery of Alex, and from everyone connected with Dulwich, we wish him a speedy and full recovery.”

Former Plymouth prospect Fletcher joined Bath in January 2021 and was named player of the year after scoring 19 goals last season.

