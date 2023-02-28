Jump to content

Dumbarton move five points clear with win over Stenhousemuir

Bottom club Bonnyrigg Rose salvaged a draw with Forfar.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 28 February 2023 22:32
Dumbarton moved five points clear at the top of Scottish League Two (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Dumbarton extended their lead at the top of cinch League Two with a 1-0 win over Stenhousemuir.

The top side bounced back from two league defeats on the spin when Kalvin Orsi delivered a cross for Findlay Gray who turned and swept home to put Dumbarton five points clear.

Kieran McGachie equalised three minutes from time to rescue a point for rock-bottom Bonnyrigg Rose against Forfar.

Forfar thought they were on their way to a fifth win in seven games when Ben Armour tucked home from the penalty spot with 18 minutes to go after Mark Docherty was brought down inside the area.

McGachie denied Forfar from climbing back into the play-off places in the 87th minute when he nodded in a free-kick at the back post to end a run of two defeats on the bounce.

