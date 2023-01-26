I plan to be here for a while – Duncan Ferguson takes over at Forest Green

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Everton player and coach Duncan Ferguson has been appointed as head coach of Forest Green.

The League One club announced the 51-year-old Scot had taken the reins in succession to Ian Burchnall, whose departure was confirmed earlier this week.

Ferguson was a fans’ favourite as a player at Goodison Park across two spells, first between 1994 and 1998 and then between 2000 and 2006. He was an FA Cup winner with the Toffees in 1995.

He served as interim Everton boss in 2019 and again in 2022, but this represents his first head coach role.

He said: “I’m really delighted to join FGR for the next step of my career, and I plan to be here for a while.

“We have a bit of a fight on our hands to stay up in League One and I am ready for the challenge.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to come and lead such a progressive and forward-thinking club too.”

Forest Green chairman Dale Vince added: “We’re all excited to welcome Duncan, he is someone I have admired from afar for a while.

“It’s just fantastic to have the opportunity to work with him in this next phase of our journey toward the Championship.”