Arsenal and Manchester City target Dusan Vlahovic is “everything you need” in a striker, according to pundit Micah Richards.

The Fiorentina striker has scored 15 goals in 17 Serie A matches this season and clocked 21 goals across all competitions last campaign. Both Arsenal and City have been reported to have an interest in the £70 million-rated star.

Vlahovic has not only caught the attention of the Premier League clubs but of Richards too who was full of praise for the 21-year-old.

“I have watched him a couple of times now,” Richards told BBC Radio Five Live. “He is lightning. It’s ridiculous. He has got 16 in 18 this season. His left foot is like a wand. I am telling you now, he is everything, he is everything you need.”

The rumour mill is abuzz with where the star could go should a move materialise in the January transfer window as he has turned down a new deal with his Italian club.

Joe Barone, Fiorentina’s chief executive, told Repubblica: “We’ve offered Vlahovic the highest contract ever in the history of Fiorentina, several times. Both Dusan and his agent made us realise that they do not want to accept. Our bid is still on the table.”

Arsenal are keen on signing the star but will face competition from City who have needed a striker since Sergio Aguero left the club last season.

They had targeted Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane in the summer but a deal never came to fruition and hopes of reigniting that appear low.