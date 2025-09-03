Eastleigh’s Archie Harris discharged from hospital after collision in match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eastleigh defender Archie Harris has been discharged from hospital after a collision with Scunthorpe’s Jean Belehouan in Tuesday night’s abandoned Enterprise National League match.

The game at Silverlake Stadium was level at 1-1 when play was brought to a halt following the incident in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Both men received medical attention on the pitch from paramedics, with referee Harry Wager telling the rest of the players to go back to the changing rooms, before the match was eventually abandoned.

Eastleigh revealed on Tuesday evening that Harris was “conscious and talking” in hospital, before confirming on Wednesday morning that the 20-year-old, who is on loan from Bournemouth, had been sent home.

A post on X read: “Archie Harris has now been discharged from hospital following a CT scan and several other tests which have come back as all clear.

“As advised by doctors, Archie will have 48 hours of complete rest before following the concussion guidelines.”

Scunthorpe told supporters on Tuesday night that Belehouan was “responding well to testing”, and provided an update on Wednesday to say the 25-year-old Ivorian was “feeling much better”.

The club’s post read: “Our own Jean Belehouan travelled back on the team coach last night following medical attention at the Silverlake Stadium, with the bus not returning to the Attis Arena until around 6am.

“Having touched base with JB briefly this morning, he’s feeling much better and thanks everyone for their well wishes and messages.”