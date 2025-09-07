Eberechi Eze reveals the faith behind Arsenal move after summer of ‘noise’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eberechi Eze says he is "grateful that it's Arsenal" after a summer of "noise" in the transfer window.

The forward insisted that he was never "worried" that the Gunners would not come in for him, and was ready to just "play football" wherever, but he admitted he made sure to step back and enjoy the moment as he was presented on the Emirates pitch before the 5-0 win over Leeds United.

Eze completed a long-awaited transfer to Arsenal after they gazumped rivals Tottenham Hotspur in mid-August, to set off a whirlwind few weeks that also saw him start in England's 2-0 win over Andorra at Villa Park on Saturday. He laughed that "there is a lot going on".

Asked whether he was ever concerned that Arsenal would not present an offer to sign him, Eze said:

"Worried? No. Because I play football. That’s what I do and wherever I am, I want to be the best I can be and I’m confident I’ll do that wherever I am. I’m grateful that it’s Arsenal and that I’ve got the opportunity to play there and do what I do and I’m looking forward to it."

That could be sensed in his welcome at the club before that Leeds match, when Eze made sure to take his time as he walked out onto the pitch to a celebratory reception.

"Yeah, I was trying to because as you know you have that moment and then that it’s – gone. For me, now, I’m just excited to play, excited to do my thing on the pitch, to work hard, apply myself and get to doing what I do. There’s been a lot of noise off the pitch but I just want to get down and play.

"It is special. And it’s not everyone that gets to experience these types of moments but yeah, I try to enjoy it and take it in my stride as much as possible because there’s always something that is coming. There is always another opportunity and challenge coming so that’s how I see it.

"There’s a lot going on. It’s fun for me. This is why I play football. These are opportunities that you want. This is it for me so I am enjoying it as much as I can. And do what I can."

open image in gallery Eberechi Eze on the pitch for his Arsenal debut ( Getty Images )

Saturday meanwhile offered a different sort of challenge than Eze has been used to in his career so far, as he played in a No 10 role against one of the deepest defences you can get in Andorra.

The 27-year-old expanded on what Thomas Tuchel wanted from him.

"Yeah, just play as high and as close to the last line as possible. It’s difficult when they’re playing so deep and there’s no space and not many touches on the ball in those type of areas. Of course it takes a lot of patience and a lot of time and loads of runs in behind, stuff like that. I think the main thing is that we did what we needed to do."

open image in gallery Eberechi Eze of England looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between England and Andorra ( The FA via Getty Images )

Next up is Serbia, who will offer a very different challenge, and a raucous atmosphere. That also comes amid warnings that previous English youth sides they faced racism on trips there.

"I’d say we’re very aware of maybe some of the challenges that we may face out there," Eze said. "I think it’s something that internally we’ll decide and have conversations about but nothing to express to you guys at the moment.

"I’m sure it will be a good game, sure it will be a cool game. A lot of energy will be needed to win that game for sure so we’re looking forward to it.