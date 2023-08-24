Football rumours: Manchester City turn attention to Palace’s Eberechi Eze

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Manchester City have seemingly pulled the plug on a move for West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta and are instead moving their focus towards 25-year-old Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze, the Times reports. City have reportedly been monitoring Eze for the last six months.

The Daily Mail says City are also interested in Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes. But the Daily Express reports the Molineux club are unlikely to sell him so close to the end of the transfer window unless City up their bid.

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe is reportedly looking likely to move to the Saudi Pro League after rejecting a move to Besiktas, Metro reports.

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku could land at Juventus, who would pay Chelsea £35million for his services, but only if the Italian side can sell Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to the Evening Standard.

West Ham are not giving up on their pursuit of Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus after they had two bids turned down from the club, the Telegraph says.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Cameron Archer: Sheffield United are close to locking in an £18.5million deal for the 21-year-old Aston Villa striker, according to the Guardian.

Youssef En-Nesyri: Sky Sports says West Ham have begun talks with Sevilla to try and strike a deal for the 26-year-old striker.