Crystal Palace transfer news: Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi to start in CL tie

Oliver Glasner insists Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi will both start Crystal Palace’s Conference League play-off first leg against Fredrikstad on Thursday night.

The future of both men – heavily linked to Tottenham and Liverpool respectively – is set to remain a hot topic when Palace host the Norwegians at Selhurst Park.

Guehi and Eze trained in Beckenham on Wednesday morning, and the Eagles boss bristled at the suggestion he – or any manager – should expect any less than full commitment from players still attached to a deal.

“It’s always the right of a club and the duty of a player to give 100 per cent as long as he is under contract,” said Glasner.

“Before Chelsea, I think many of you were surprised that Marc and Ebs started and played almost the whole game.

“Most of you will be surprised that they will start again tomorrow because of all the rumours. But again, they are committed.

“They are committed to the team, they have a contract here, they played a crucial part that we could be so successful, and they will play a crucial part as long as they are here.

“Because they are good, they are committed to the team, and when one of the players leave, which I don’t know at the moment, then they want to leave as players who always gave 100 per cent for Crystal Palace.

“This is what they did since they signed, and this is what we expect from them until the end of their contract, whenever this is.”

Palace captain Guehi is under contract until next summer, while Eze’s deal expires in 2027.

A release clause in the region of £68million in Eze’s contract expired on Friday and, despite further talks on Saturday, the England international played 84 minutes in the draw with Chelsea at the weekend.

Glasner added: “We are not talking every day to Marc and Ebs and also not kneeling down and saying ‘oh, thank you that you arrived today’.

“No, we expect it, and they worked hard in training, before the training, after the training, professional, and that’s why it’s not a big issue here.

“Of course we know things can always happen. The window is not closed, but we really – and this is a credit to the players, to the group – they are always focused on what we have to do in our games.

“We started with the Community Shield, and this noise, these rumours, it’s not just for three days, it’s been written for weeks.

“They played the Community Shield and we won, and they played at Chelsea, and we drew, and they will play against Fredrikstad, and then let’s see.”

Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson is not surprised by how Eze and Guehi have handled the noise around them.

He said: “I think the pair of them are great lads. They’re so committed and so professional. It showed at Chelsea, getting to work, they were both phenomenal.

“I’m sure they will stay committed throughout and they’re always here to help the team. They’re part of us at the minute, so we will keep enjoying them.”