Tottenham transfer news: Spurs and Palace yet to reach Eberechi Eze agreement

Tottenham are yet to reach an agreement with Crystal Palace over the signing of Eberechi Eze but talks are ongoing as a conclusion nears, the PA news agency understands.

Spurs entered negotiations with their Premier League rivals last Monday over the potential addition of Eze, who has been a long-term target.

New Tottenham boss Thomas Frank is in desperate need of creative reinforcements and even though Eze featured in Palace’s 0-0 draw at Chelsea on Sunday, PA understands positive dialogue continues between both clubs with an expectation that a deal can be reached.

Eze was recommended to Spurs during his time at QPR by old scout David Pleat, but subsequently signed for Palace in 2020 and has since developed into one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League.

After Tottenham failed in their efforts to sign Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White last month, Frank turned his focus to Eze, especially after James Maddison suffered a serious knee injury to join Dejan Kulusevski on the sidelines.

A release clause in the region of £68million in Eze’s current deal at Palace expired on Friday and, despite further talks on Saturday, a day later the England international played 84 minutes in the club’s league opener with Chelsea.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner afterwards expressed his desire to play Eze in Thursday’s Conference League qualifier with Frederikstad, but may not get his wish.

While reports on Tuesday that an agreement between Spurs and Palace had been reached were slightly premature, negotiations appear to be heading towards a conclusion that would result in Eze moving across London.

It would end Eze’s five-year stay at Selhurst Park where the 27-year-old has scored 40 times across 169 appearances for Palace, including the winner in their 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final in May.