Kieran McKenna savours ‘special’ Ipswich win at Spurs in Ed Sheeran-designed kit

Kieran McKenna toasted a “special” first Premier League win for Ipswich in 22 years following a superb 2-1 victory at Tottenham, joking the pink kit designed by watching shareholder Ed Sheeran must have brought his team luck.

Singer-songwriter Sheeran was present to watch his boyhood club win in the top flight at the 11th attempt this season after first-half goals by Sammie Szmodics and Liam Delap.

Rodrigo Bentancur reduced the deficit for Spurs with 69 minutes played, but they could not muster a grand finale as Ipswich, wearing the pink third kit designed by lifelong supporter Sheeran, defended resolutely to ensure it was a day to savour for their fans.

“It’s a really significant moment and a day to cherish in the recent history of the football club,” McKenna said, before revealing Sheeran visited the dressing room after the match.

He popped in and it was nice to see him. He congratulated the boys and we had his designed kit on, so maybe it brought us a bit of luck. Kieran McKenna on Ed Sheeran

“You look at the journey the club has been on in the last 22 years, the ups and downs, some heights but some of the depths as well… I think for the supporters to see their club win in the Premier League at a club like Tottenham, a fantastic club in a stadium like this against a team like that, is a massive day for them.

“For us who have been involved in the journey for the last couple of years, it’s a really significant day as well.”

“And everyone knows he’s been an important part of the club in the last few years with the support he gives us, so nice for him to be here.”

Before Ipswich went ahead in the 31st minute, Szmodics had been denied and Dara O’Shea and Cameron Burgess had gone close with headed chances from corners.

The breakthrough arrived when Jens Cajuste’s cross was sent up in the air and Szmodics was first to react with a fine overhead-kick from close range.

It was 2-0 just before half-time when Szmodics was played in and his cross managed to find its way to Delap to fire home on the line after poor Tottenham defending.

Bentancur pulled one back for the hosts, after VAR had ruled out Dominic Solanke’s close-range effort at the start of the second half for handball, but Arijanet Muric was only required to block from Solanke late on as Ipswich claimed a long-awaited Premier League win.

It carried extra significance for McKenna, who spent 14 years at Tottenham as both player and coach after he first moved to England in 2002.

McKenna added: “I come to this club as a 14-year-old, I left home and I never went back. So, yeah it’s nice to do it here, there is no doubt about that.

“My father was in the crowd and lots of people will be very proud.

“It’s nice to do it here, a club where I have got a great affinity for but also it’s good to do it against a really good team.

“Tottenham are a fantastic team, playing really well at home, amazing atmosphere in the stadium so to come here and do it, it is more special for everyone.”

Spurs could have moved into the top four with victory, but are 10th.

“We gave ourselves too much of a deficit to try to overcome,” head coach Ange Postecoglou said.

“That’s my responsibility. The inconsistency we’re having this year, ultimately it comes down to me and my approach and something I need to try and fix and see if I can help the players in that area.”