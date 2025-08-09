Eddie Howe admits he won’t have final say on Alexander Isak future at Newcastle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Howe has admitted he will not have the final say over striker Alexander Isak’s future at Newcastle.

The 25-year-old Sweden international is currently training by himself after taking no part in the club’s Sela Cup fixtures against Espanyol and Atletico Madrid this weekend, having missed the Magpies’ trip to Singapore and South Korea amid Liverpool’s ongoing interest in him.

Newcastle have rejected a £110million offer for Isak, who has three years remaining on his contract, from the Anfield club out of hand, but his situation remains shrouded in uncertainty.

Asked after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Atleti at St James’ Park if he may have to let the player go, Howe said: “That’s a decision that I won’t make, that will be for other people to make.

“For me, I’m just trying to manage the situation and manage the team, most importantly manage the group of players that I’m working with day to day, that I love coaching and helping.

“We’re focusing on [next weekend’s Premier League opener against] Aston Villa. Everything else, to a degree, from my perspective is not in my control, so it’s not my focus.”

Asked further about a report that Isak had been told he will not be sold this summer, Howe added: “That’s not something I’m aware of. Of course, there’s discussions going on all the time that I’m not party to. I have no knowledge of that.”

The Magpies, who signed Isak from Real Sociedad in a £63m swoop during the summer of 2022, have placed a £150m price tag on his head in an effort to ward off potential suitors, but face a major task to persuade the player to continue his career at St James’.

Asked if he believed he could talk his star frontman round, head coach Howe said: “If it was that easy, I’d have done it yesterday.”

The Isak saga has added greater urgency to Newcastle’s transfer window mission, which has encountered repeated setbacks in recent weeks with Benjamin Sesko, Hugo Ekitike, James Trafford and Joao Pedro having slipped through their fingers.

They were already looking to recruit another striker to replace the departed Callum Wilson, and Howe will hope Anthony Gordon does not add to his problems after limping off during Saturday’s game.

The 47-year-old said: “It’s an ankle problem. We initially maybe thought it was a muscle problem, but the good news is I think it was just a twist, so the initial feeling is he should be OK.”

In better news for Howe, Newcastle are understood to be closing in on a deal for AC Milan’s Germany international defender Malick Thiaw, although he said: “I’ve been preparing these two games the last two days, so I’m not updated on anything that’s happened.”