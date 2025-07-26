Newcastle have not held contract talks with Alexander Isak – Eddie Howe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Howe has revealed no contract talks have been held with Alexander Isak but hopes to keep the striker at Newcastle.

Isak has been at the centre of transfer speculation over the summer window and it was reported earlier in the week that he has asked to explore a move away.

The 25-year-old did not travel with the Magpies for their pre-season tour of Asia, with the club stating that he missed out due to a “minor thigh injury”.

Hours later, reports emerged that Isak – who has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks – had told club executives he wanted to explore the possibility of a transfer away from St James’ Park.

Isak missed Newcastle’s first pre-season fixture against Celtic last weekend and ahead of their friendly against Arsenal on Sunday, Howe provided an update on the striker’s situation.

“Of course there’s things going on behind the scenes. He will be aware he’s in the news every day, and I’m sure that’s not easy for anyone in that situation,” the Newcastle boss told reporters.

“Conversations that happen between Alex and the club or Alex and myself will stay private for obvious reasons. We do share a really good relationship with him.

“He’s been magnificent for us since he’s joined. He’s very popular in the dressing room and we’d love him to continue his journey at Newcastle.”

Howe also added that there are no contract talks taking place with Isak, who has three years left on his existing deal.

“As far as I’m aware, I don’t think there are any contract talks taking place at the moment. That’ll be for a later date potentially,” said Howe, as reported by the Daily Mail and the Athletic.

“I think for now, with the situation as it is and the state of the window, in the sense that it’s hurtling towards the end of the window very quickly from our perspective, there’s still so much that could happen.”

Howe confirmed that Isak is currently in Newcastle being assessed, adding at a press conference reported on the club website: “With his injury, I’ve got no major update on that. He first mentioned his thigh just before the Celtic game and we assumed it would a be very minimal injury, nothing too serious.

“Then on the Monday after the Celtic game, he went in from training very early, didn’t feel right, so he’s now in Newcastle getting that injury assessed.

“Hopefully he’ll be back soon playing in the black and white shirt. That’s what we all want to see.”

Isak joined Newcastle in August 2022 and has continued to flourish during his time on Tyneside.

Last year’s campaign saw the Sweden forward fire 27 goals for the Magpies as they lifted the Carabao Cup and secured Champions League football with a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League.