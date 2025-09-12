Eddie Howe says relationship with Alexander Isak changed once he went on strike

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has admitted his relationship with Alexander Isak became “difficult” after he went on strike in an attempt to force through his move to Liverpool.

The 25-year-old Sweden international missed the club’s pre-season tour to Singapore and South Korea and was left training by himself on the squad’s return before eventually getting his wish with a deadline day move to Anfield which netted the Magpies £125m.

Asked about his relationship with the man he signed from Real Sociedad for £63m during the summer of 2022, head coach Howe said: “Alex and I always enjoyed a great relationship. I loved working with him and I hope he loved working with us.

“It was mutually beneficial. We helped him become the player that he in part is today, and he helped us as a team achieve some unbelievable milestones. He was part of a very successful team.

“But to give you a bit more on that, the moment he went on strike, our relationship did change. I think that was probably a turning point in our relationship. Communication became difficult from that point onwards. I won’t go into any more detail than that.”

Isak’s departure prompted Newcastle to invest £69m in VfL Stuttgart’s Nick Woltemade and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, who cost them £55m, and the former could make his debut against Wolves on Saturday.

However, Wissa will not be involved after returning from international duty with DR Congo with a knee injury which could also rule him out of Thursday night’s Champions League opener against Barcelona.

Asked if the 29-year-old would be available for the Premier League fixture, Howe said: “Unfortunately not, no, so he won’t make this game.

“I saw him for the first time yesterday, he’s feeling the effects of the injury he sustained just before he came off, so we’re going to have to see how he is.”

Asked further about the severity of Wissa’s problem, Howe added: “I don’t know currently as I sit here. I think he’ll go away for tests and maybe see a specialist to see.”

Woltemade could get his first taste of St James’ Park on Saturday, and Howe has called for patience as the 23-year-old Germany international attempts to plug a sizeable gap.

Newcastle new boy Jacob Ramsey is facing a month on the sidelines (Nigel French/PA)

Howe said: “I think it would have been impossible to have replaced Alex like-for-like. There’s no other player like Alex, he was totally unique. He had his qualities and I think it’s important we don’t compare whoever we bring in to Alex, because I think that’s very difficult to do.

“I think each player that comes in is an individual in their own right and has their own strengths and weaknesses. There will be a process where we have to mould ourselves to them, and vice-versa.”

Wissa’s absence, coupled with that of fellow summer arrival Jacob Ramsey, who will be sidelined until after the October international break with an ankle injury, represents a significant blow to Howe, who is already without the suspended Anthony Gordon.

PA