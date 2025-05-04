Newcastle boss Eddie Howe praises VAR and Alexander Isak’s ‘ruthless mentality’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Howe praised VAR and Alexander Isak’s composure after Newcastle made it third time lucky from the penalty spot to salvage a 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton.

Striker Isak converted his 23rd top-flight goal of the season two minutes from time at the Amex Stadium to boost the Magpies’ hopes of Champions League qualification.

Having fallen behind to a first-half goal from former player Yankuba Minteh, Newcastle had two second-half spot-kick awards overturned following VAR intervention, prior to their late leveller from 12 yards.

Referee Craig Pawson initially reversed his decision when replays showed Anthony Gordon was fouled just outside the box by Tariq Lamptey before doing so again after a dive by Joe Willock.

Isak, who became the first Magpies player since Alan Shearer in 2002 to reach 23 Premier League goals in a season and has 27 in all competitions, was preparing to step up on each occasion.

“I’ve not been there myself, so I can’t put myself in his shoes,” manager Howe said of Isak.

“But I can only imagine the process he is going through and then he has to stop, and that’s why he did very well because it would be very, very easy to miss that moment. But he didn’t.

“He’s got that ruthless mentality to scoring goals. And that’s where you really lean on those type of players. To have the coolness of mind to just take a step back and go, ‘right, this is what I need to do’ and deliver it for the team.

“It was a brilliant penalty in a big moment because we needed something from the game. Losing the game would have dented us.”

Isak eventually capitalised following another lengthy VAR check after Brighton substitute Yasin Ayari was punished for handling Fabian Schar’s free-kick.

Newcastle’s first draw since a 3-3 result against champions Liverpool on December 4 leaves the club fourth in the table – three points clear of sixth spot.

Howe, who felt his team should have left Sussex with all three points, had no complaints about the interventions from Stockley Park.

“I think that is what VAR is there for,” he said.

“If Anthony’s is outside the box, that’s the right decision. If Joe’s not touched, that’s the right decision.

“I’ve got no issue with those two calls, if that’s the case.

“The third one for me was a stonewall penalty the minute I saw it. I’m pleased that the right decision was made.”

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler believes VAR disrupts the rhythm of games but is making football fairer.

Yet, having seen Pawson point to the spot three times at the other end, the German was left bemused by his side not being awarded a penalty at 1-0 following a potential foul by Sandro Tonali on Matt O’Riley.

“That’s the thing I don’t understand because when there’s not even a touch (on Willock) he makes a whistle and gives a penalty for them,” said Hurzeler, whose team remain 10th.

“I don’t see that there’s a big difference from the foul from T (Lamptey) on Gordon and the foul from whoever it was on Matt O’Riley. I don’t see a big difference.

“I think if he gives the penalty, VAR has no chance to overturn it.

“If we did not have VAR, we would sit here and we would talk about someone (Willock) who tried to get a penalty without a touch.

“That confirms my opinion again that VAR makes football more fair, but of course it breaks the rhythm and takes a long time, so sometimes it’s very frustrating how long it takes.

“On the one side it’s very positive, on the other side we all know it breaks the rhythm of the game.”