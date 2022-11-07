Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Eddie Howe not taking Carabao Cup lightly despite Newcastle’s European push

The Magpies leapt into third place in the top flight with a 4-1 victory over Southampton on Sunday

Rachel Steinberg
Monday 07 November 2022 09:31
Comments
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe vowed to field a competitive squad in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash (Steven Paston/PA)
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe vowed to field a competitive squad in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)

Eddie Howe vowed to name a strong line-up for Newcastle’s midweek Carabao Cup clash with Crystal Palace despite the tight turnaround to Saturday’s important Premier League meeting with Chelsea.

The Magpies leapt into third place in the top flight with a 4-1 victory over Southampton on Sunday, while Chelsea dropped to seventh after falling 1-0 to league leaders Arsenal.

Newcastle’s dreams of playing European football next season could certainly be boosted with a win over the Blues, but Howe was steadfast in his resolve to first oust Palace from cup competition on Wednesday.

“I think right now it’s difficult to give you a definitive answer,” said Howe when quizzed on whether he would make wholesale changes for the third-round match-up at St James’ Park.

“I think we’ll see the state of the players in terms of injuries. Another big, physical effort [against Southampton]. I know we have Chelsea right around the corner, so I will pick a team to try and win the game for sure.

“There will be no part of me that wants to go into that game and not progress.”

Recommended

The Magpies boss made five substitutions on a Sunday afternoon, as Saints welcomed England manager Gareth Southgate to St Mary’s just days before he names his World Cup squad.

Howe stirred up a panic after he swapped Kieran Trippier for Javier Manquillo in the 80th minute, with some speculating the full-back could have pulled up with a hamstring injury.

But Trippier, who set up Newcastle’s third goal against Southampton, quickly quelled those fears, telling Sky Sports in a post-match interview: “I just felt it tighten up as I stretched. I came out in the second half to carry on, but the manager subbed me off. I’m OK. I’m just happy I could help the team win today.”

Howe also shared an update on Callum Wilson, who is vying for a place in Southgate’s squad. The forward came off after the first half, but the Magpies boss confirmed it was due to a lingering bout of illness rather than injury.

Howe will also have Joelinton back at his disposal to face the Eagles. The Brazilian, who scored in Newcastle’s 4-0 rout of Villa to end October, missed out on Sunday’s victory while he served a one-match suspension.

Southampton, meanwhile, are set to take on League One side Sheffield Wednesday in their midweek Carabao Cup contest.

Sunday’s defeat dropped Saints into the relegation zone and sparked rumours Ralph Hasenhuttl might have managed his last match for the club.

Recommended

The Austrian did manage to muster a joke in an otherwise subdued post-match press conference when asked if the Owls match-up was “a chance to bring some young players into the fold”.

“We have all young players,” he replied, but agreed 17-year-old Dom Ballard is among those who could get midweek minutes.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in