Eddie Howe hopes win over Man City can be turning point in Newcastle’s season

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe hopes the 2-1 victory over Manchester City at St James’ Park can finally kickstart the club’s season.

Harvey Barnes bagged a brace as the Magpies ended a run of back-to-back defeats at West Ham and Brentford and came courtesy of a fine display which went much of the way towards erasing the memories of sub-standard performances in London.

Asked if it could provide the platform for an improved run of results, Howe said: “That’s how we’re trying to look at it. We want to try to build momentum in our season, we want to try to build the confidence back to where it has been historically.

“We can only do that by winning and you’re looking for turning points and moments in which you can direct your season where you want it to go.

“The West Ham and Brentford games were where we don’t want to be and the feeling was as bad as I’ve experienced. But then you’re just looking for some positive the other way and we got it today and the lads fully deserved it.

“They gave everything to the game. That’s all you can ever ask.”

It was Howe’s first league win over City in 19 attempts and first over City boss Pep Guardiola in 17 but it was the impact it could have which was at the forefront of his mind as he reflected upon an eventful evening on Tyneside.

Asked if ending that run meant anything to him, Howe said: “No, it genuinely doesn’t. It means something to beat Manchester City for Newcastle. That’s the thing.

“My individual stuff is irrelevant, although I have to say we’ve had some painful moments over the years, really painful moments. Every defeat is painful and I remember every single one.

“It’s nice to win, for the team, and we needed it in the Premier League.”

Barnes fired the hosts into a 63rd-minute lead after Brazil internationals Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes combined to set him up, although the Magpies were ahead for just five minutes when Ruben Dias levelled with the help of a deflection off defender Fabian Schar.

However, the former Leicester man struck again with 20 minutes remaining, stabbing home from close range after Guimaraes’ header had come back off the crossbar.

Guardiola was diplomatic when asked about a first-half penalty shout for a Schar challenge on Phil Foden and Gianluigi Donnarumma’s appeals for a foul in the build-up to the decisive goal.

The keeper and Dias were involved in an angry exchange with Joelinton after the final whistle but Guardiola insisted he had nothing to be disappointed about as a four-game winning run drew to a close.

He said: “No, never disappointed. We gave everything and we wanted to make a step like we have done in the last two months but it’s not an easy place to come after the international break. But there’s a long, long way to go.

“It was a tight game, chances [for] both sides. Gigio [Donnarumma] was extraordinary and we missed chances. At the end, we were better in the second half and then conceded a goal.

“In the end we could not get a result.”