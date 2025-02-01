Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz condemns Newcastle boss Eddie Howe to landmark defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Substitute Rodrigo Muniz condemned Newcastle boss Eddie Howe to defeat in his 700th game as a manger as Fulham came from behind to edge a 2-1 Premier League win at St James’ Park.

The Magpies went ahead when Jacob Murphy marked his 200th appearance for the club with his fourth goal of the season, but the lead was always precarious and Raul Jimenez’s 11th of the campaign set up Muniz to snatch victory, eight minutes from time.

Marco Silva’s side made life intensely difficult for the hosts throughout and Newcastle, who face Arsenal in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, will need to be significantly better if they are to make their 2-0 lead in the tie count.

Newcastle – who have now lost their last two games on Tyneside – set off in determined fashion with in-from striker Alexander Isak unable to adjust to meet Murphy’s dangerous fourth-minute cross after Bruno Guimaraes headed over Bernd Leno’s crossbar as Anthony Gordon had recycled the ball.

Adama Traore kept left-back Lewis Hall on his toes as the visitors worked their way into the game with Jimenez providing a focal point and, as Alex Iwobi followed suit on the opposite flank, the Magpies found themselves pinned back.

Fulham were doing well to limit the influence of midfield trio Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Guimaraes, although the two Brazilians combined beautifully with Fabian Schar to play the central defender in on goal after 28 minutes, only for Leno to make an important block.

However, goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was relieved to see Jimenez stab across the face of goal at the other end after running on to a simple ball over the top from Leno and Traore headed Iwobi’s cross wide as the visitors responded.

But it was the Magpies who went ahead eight minutes before the break when Gordon spun away from Timothy Castagne and saw defender Calvin Bassey divert his cross into the path of Murphy, who slammed it past the keeper.

Leno denied Tino Livramento with a foot after the full-back had exchanged passes with Isak as he broke down the right, and a breathless first-half ended with Howe’s men ahead by the slimmest of margins.

Dubravka had to field an Emile Smith Rowe shot within seconds of the restart and then repeated the feat two minutes later after the midfielder had profited from Joelinton’s ill-judged pass to Tonali.

Dan Burn managed to deflect a Jimenez shot just wide with Dubravka at full stretch and Livramento blocked the Mexico international’s header with the Londoners pushing once again.

Fulham got their reward with 61 minutes gone when, after Tonali’s pass had been picked off, Antonee Robinson turned Traore’s pass into Jimenez’s path and he finished first time.

Substitute Joe Willock missed his kick from Isak’s cross as Newcastle set about the task of trying to restore their lead and the Sweden international curled a deft effort on to the crossbar with 15 minutes remaining.

But it was the visitors who claimed the points when Muniz toe-poked fellow substitute Andreas Pereira’s free-kick past Dubravka at his near post.