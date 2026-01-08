Eddie Howe pays tribute to Kevin Keegan after Newcastle edge seven-goal thriller

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe sent Kevin Keegan his best wishes after watching his side put on the kind of performance in which he revelled during his time at St James’ Park.

Harvey Barnes’ goal in the 12th minute of stoppage time snatched a remarkable 4-3 home win over Leeds hours after the Keegan family’s announcement that the man known on Tyneside as ‘King Kev’ was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Head coach Howe said of Keegan’s Newcastle: “That team that he created was incredibly special and is still talked about – and quite rightly so – for what it achieved and how it played and the entertainment that it gave everybody.

“We are always trying to be that team, we want to entertain, we want the supporters here to be on the edge of their seats.

“Sometimes, unfortunately, we can’t always guarantee that, but today I thought that was us at our thrilling best without playing at our very best.

“But of course the news before the game really shook us all, I think. Kevin, with what he did here as a player and as a manager, is a truly iconic person.

“I want to pay tribute to him, really, and just hope he’s okay and send him all our love.”

Barnes’ last-gasp winner ensured it was the hosts who came out on top in a seven-goal thriller which said more about their temperament and character than their quality.

Leeds led three times – and were good value for it on each occasion – with Brenden Aaronson scoring either side of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s penalty, but they were pegged back every time.

Barnes, Joelinton and, from the penalty spot, Bruno Guimaraes levelling to set the stage for Barnes’ last-gasp heroics.

Howe, who lost defender Fabian Schar to a potentially serious ankle injury, added: “I said to the players after the game, I don’t want to talk about any negatives because that wasn’t our finest performance, we’re well aware of it, but I want to focus on the positives.”

For Leeds boss Daniel Farke, there was immense pride as well as disappointment after his side’s seven-game unbeaten run came to an eventful close.

Farke said: “I have to say, I am more than proud of the performance of my lads and also the desire and the belief and the bravery that we showed here today against a side which is playing on Champions League level and such a fantastic home team.”

However, Farke was unhappy with both referee Michael Salisbury’s decision to award the Magpies their late penalty for handball against Aaronson and goalkeeper Lucas Perri’s failure to keep out Barnes’ late strike.

He said: “The referee was very happy to give this situation without a split-second wait and thinking about it.

“Of course, the whole home crowd was asking for it and he was happy to give it really quick. Yes, it’s tough because for me, it’s never in the sense of the game to give handball for such a situation.

“Then you need also in the last minute of the game a save from your goalkeeper. If he touches the ball, then he needs also to save it in this moment.”