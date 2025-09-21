We’re evolving – Eddie Howe’s Newcastle adapting attack without Alexander Isak

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Howe admitted his Newcastle team will be a different attacking side this season without Alexander Isak, after watching the Magpies draw 0-0 at his former club Bournemouth.

It was the third goalless draw in a row away from home for Howe’s side and the head coach says other players must now step up to fill the void left by Isak’s move to Liverpool.

Howe said: “It’s three 0-0s away from home for us, which is really uncommon with our attacking style.

“I think just naturally we’re going to be a different team attacking-wise this year without Alex.”

Following Isak’s £125million switch, Newcastle acted quickly to bring in Yoane Wissa, who is expected to miss the next month with injury, and Nick Woltemade, who led the line at the Vitality Stadium in a game of very few chances.

“I thought Nick played really well today,” Howe said. “I thought he was very effective with his footwork and his link play.

“But we just need to know and get used to him and his style more and get more runners off him because he’s very good in that respect.

“I’m hopeful we’re evolving to a different team, hopefully a better team, but it may take a bit of time.”

On the plus side for Howe, it is now four clean sheets in five games this season – no mean feat against in-form Bournemouth, who managed just two shots on target to the visitors’ one.

Andoni Iraola’s side did have the ball in the net when David Brooks lashed in Evanilson’s cut-back in the first half but it was ruled out for a marginal offside by VAR.

Newcastle’s best effort came at the end of a slick move involving Woltemade and Sandro Tonali to tee up Jacob Murphy for a shot from a tight angle which Djordje Petrovic turned around the post.

“We respected each other a lot,” Iraola said. “It was very different from the last Bournemouth versus Newcastle games.

“If there was a team closer to scoring, I think it was Bournemouth.

“In some games we’ve been more brilliant and we’ve made more of a difference, but we’ve been competitive in every game.

“Even the game we lost against Liverpool, we were there until the last minute. Today, it was a different kind of game, very close.”

Iraola claimed Newcastle defender Malick Thiaw should have been sent off for a challenge on Ryan Christie, having already been booked.

“The Newcastle bench decided to take him out, it’s a clear second yellow,” the Spaniard said. “I don’t know if it would make a difference because there wasn’t much (time) remaining.”