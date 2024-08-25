Andoni Iraola left ‘most frustrated I’ve been on touchline’ by disallowed winner

Support truly

Andoni Iraola admitted he had never been as angry on the touchline as he was when a VAR decision robbed Bournemouth of a stoppage-time winner against Newcastle.

The Cherries thought they had snatched a 2-1 victory when Dango Ouattara outjumped the Toon defence from a corner to guide the ball into the net.

Referee David Coote awarded the goal but VAR Tim Robinson decided it was handball, despite replays seeming to show the ball legitimately came off Ouattara’s shoulder.

“It’s the most frustrated I’ve been on a touchline,” said the Cherries’ usually mild-mannered boss Iraola, who was booked for his protests.

“I went to talk to the referee but I think the referee cannot do much more. He gave the goal. They didn’t give him the chance to see it again.

“He heard me complain but it’s not against him. He cannot do much more. He’s not the one who made a mistake today.

“I understand the rule they will try to make me think there is a part of reasoning there – but I completely don’t agree. It’s just common sense.

“Anyone who has played football and looks at the strength of the ball when it touches back of the net knows that’s not handball, it’s a shoulder.

“You see the video. We have very short sleeves. He scores clearly with the badge on his sleeve.

“If this happens in the 23rd minute you say a lot of things could happen later, it hasn’t affected us much. But it’s the last play of the game and we will lose two points.

“For us it’s a big, big, big difference and I don’t think my players deserve what happened.”

Even Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, back at his former club, admitted his side may have got away with one.

“It was a welcome surprise,” he said. “Our players weren’t appealing. I’d be interested to see the replay.

“The crucial thing was there was no time left in the game. It was a massive relief for us. But I think a draw is a fair result. A defeat would have been really harsh on us.”

The Magpies had trailed to Marcus Tavernier’s first-half goal but hauled themselves level through Anthony Gordon with 14 minutes remaining.

They pressed for a winner themselves but were denied by some top-class saves from Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto before the match exploded at the other end.

Howe sent on Kieran Trippier as a substitute amid growing speculation the England full-back wants to leave the club.

The 34-year-old, along with fellow replacement Harvey Barnes, swung the game back in Newcastle’s favour to illustrate why Howe is desperate to keep him.

“You could see his experience and technical quality,” added Howe. “There are very few full-backs with his ball-playing ability. He really helped us, calmed things down, used his experience and brought a new threat.

“I love Kieran as a footballer. I’ve managed him twice and I’m desperate to keep him.”