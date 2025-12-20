Eddie Howe: Newcastle were denied ‘clear penalty’ against Chelsea

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Howe was left fuming after Newcastle were denied a “clear” penalty as Chelsea fought back to snatch a Premier League draw.

Referee Andy Madley waved away appeals for a spot-kick for Trevoh Chalobah’s 53rd-minute challenge on Anthony Gordon and was backed by VAR Peter Bankes, leaving the Magpies’ head coach baffled.

Howe said: “Anywhere else on the pitch, that’s a blatant free-kick. When it went to VAR, I thought, ‘This is going to be overturned, it’s a clear error’. It’s as clear a penalty as I’ve seen.

“The defender only focuses on Ant. They said it’s shielding, but I don’t agree with that analysis. I’m really disappointed that wasn’t given.”

Newcastle, so poor in derby defeat at Sunderland last Sunday, roared out of the blocks and were 2-0 up inside 20 minutes, Nick Woltemade scoring from close range after keeper Robert Sanchez had blocked Anthony Gordon’s shot and then doubling his tally with a neat finish from a Gordon cross.

But in a classic game of two halves, Reece James’ 49th-minute free-kick dragged the visitors back into it and a much-improved second-half display yielded a point when Joao Pedro capitalised on Malick Thiaw’s slip to level with 24 minutes remaining.

Howe said: “It’s tinged with huge disappointment for us. I’m really disappointed for the players. We deserved to win that game, in my opinion anyway.

“The only real disappointment in the first half – because I think it’s the best we’ve played – is that we weren’t further ahead.

“We had the chances and played with real energy, intensity and quality. It was great to see us creating the big moments in the penalty box. It’s a huge disappointment we haven’t won the game with the effort we’ve given.”

Opposite number Enzo Maresca, however, felt it was his side who might have left with all the points after responding with huge character in adversity.

Maresca said: “I think after the first half, they deserved to win the game, for sure. From my point of view after the second half, we deserved to win the game. This is my point of view.

“After the second goal we scored, we had three or four clear chances to score one more. They also had one with [Harvey] Barnes – that is the only one I remember as a real chance – but overall, I think the draw is correct.”

It has proved an interesting few days for Maresca, who has been linked with a potential vacancy at Manchester City should Pep Guardiola leave and also questioned the support he was receiving from the club.

However, when it was suggested he had endured a difficult week, he said: “My last week has not been complicated, it has been good. We beat Everton, we beat Cardiff and we drew with Newcastle away, so in terms of results, I’m happy.

“Again, there are things that for sure we can do better, but I think we’re going in the right direction.”