Eddie Howe sees Newcastle’s thumping win at Everton as ‘big step forward’

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe hailed their first away win of the Premier League season as a “big step forward” after the most comfortable of 4-1 victories at Everton.

Malick Thiaw scored the fastest goal of the season after just 55 seconds, and Lewis Miley and Nick Woltemade essentially put the game beyond a lacklustre Everton in the first half.

Thiaw added his second after the break before Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s goal-of-the-game consolation.

Having not enjoyed a league victory since April 7, it was no surprise to see the scenes at the end with players celebrating in front of the travelling support.

“That was really important as we haven’t had that feeling enough or at all,” said Howe.

“Very pleased today that we were able to put that right and give them that winning feeling to go back to Newcastle with.

“I’m just pleased I don’t have to answer the dreaded questions on it.

“We have a lot of work to do to say we have solved some of the issues we have had, but it is a big moment for us. A step forward.”

Asked whether a significant mental hurdle had been overcome, Howe added: “Time will tell. I’m not going to make any big statements, there is a long way to go.”

Everton manager David Moyes refused to use the absence of key midfielder Idrissa Gueye, who was sent off for slapping team-mate Michael Keane in a rare win at Manchester United on Monday, as an excuse for a performance full of holes.

“It could be that, but it could have been the quality of Newcastle United. You mustn’t underestimate them, they’re a Champions League team,” he said.

“They got off to a great start, we got off to a terrible start. They were much better than us, played better, and much more experienced than we are.

“You can see Newcastle are learning from the Champions League games. When they had to defend, they are hard to play against and really quick on the counter-attack.

“We were beaten by the better team, there is no doubt about that.

“We gave away a corner (for the first goal), it can happen to anyone at times, but the second and third goals we could have dealt with them a lot better.

“We actually played pretty well. For long periods, we were probably the better team with the ball but every time we sort of risked the ball or gave it away, they were quick on us, got on to our back line too quick and caused us problems. We couldn’t stop it.”