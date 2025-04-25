Eddie Howe ‘not 100 per cent’ but glad to be back at Newcastle after pneumonia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted he was “not 100 per cent” but was “delighted” to be back as he made his return to work following his recovery from pneumonia.

The club announced that the 47-year-old, who was admitted to hospital on April 11 after feeling unwell for several days, was back behind his desk on Thursday.

The Magpies boss missed his side’s Premier League fixtures against Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa but was back in time for their clash with relegation-threatened Ipswich on Saturday.

Howe admitted he had experienced a “range of emotions” in the last fortnight, saying: “I’m OK. I’m not 100 per cent in my body, but I’d like to think I’m very close to 100 per cent in my mind, which is the most important thing.

“I tried to take a positive from every experience, I think that’s really important to try and do that, but this has been a real challenge because your health, you take for granted.

“I certainly have and when you don’t have the luxury of feeling normal, it can be very difficult.

“I certainly have been through a range of emotions, but thankfully I feel like I’m on the road to recovery, which is the most important thing and I’m delighted to be here.”